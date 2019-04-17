Rhydonia Marie Cardenas
Age 67, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Pauline Jewel Fackrell
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Robby Owen
Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Rolanna Jones
Age 69, of Idleyld Park, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Bruce Alan Cameron
Age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Judy A. Ford
Age 60, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.