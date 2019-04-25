Dane McKinley Hendrick
Age 31, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Anita Marie Ralphs
Age 100, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
