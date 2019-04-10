Kenneth D. Whitworth
Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Janet Glad
Age 70, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Mack Madden, Sr.
Age 76, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Curtis Swogger
Age 68, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Kim Nunes
Age 63, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Constance Meekins
Age 82, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Richard Frederick Ellis
Age 92, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
