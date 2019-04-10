Kenneth D. Whitworth

Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Janet Glad

Age 70, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Mack Madden, Sr.

Age 76, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Curtis Swogger

Age 68, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Kim Nunes

Age 63, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Constance Meekins

Age 82, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Richard Frederick Ellis

Age 92, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

