Guy N. Kinman
Age 101, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Doris Irene Maher
Age 99, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending with. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
James Byron Churchill
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending with. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Terry K. Parrish
Age 78, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Arnold D. Weston
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
John Webster Rayfield
Age 92, of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
