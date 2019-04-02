Guy N. Kinman

Age 101, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Doris Irene Maher

Age 99, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending with. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

James Byron Churchill

Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending with. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Terry K. Parrish

Age 78, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Arnold D. Weston

Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

John Webster Rayfield

Age 92, of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

