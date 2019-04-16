Leonard J. Hyatt

Age 81, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Mildred Mae Morgan

Age 87, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Maggie Davis

Age 76, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

