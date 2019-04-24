Kathleen Ann Perlenfein-Munroe
Age 54, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Edward Glen Bassett
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Justine Kritzer
Age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
James Marquis
Age 75, of Idleyld Park, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.