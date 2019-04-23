Torrie L. Merriam
Age 47, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 19, 2018. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Patrick O’Hara
Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
