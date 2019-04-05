Pauletta Warnaca

Age 76, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Hershal Kelly

Age 58, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Constance Meekins

Age 80, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

David Ronk

Age 96, of Tiller, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Barbara Mettlen

Age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, April 03, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONs FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Barbara Lorena Austin

Age 93, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Courtney LeeAnn Tatham

Age 22, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONs FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.