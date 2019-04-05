Pauletta Warnaca
Age 76, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Hershal Kelly
Age 58, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Constance Meekins
Age 80, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
David Ronk
Age 96, of Tiller, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Barbara Mettlen
Age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, April 03, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONs FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Barbara Lorena Austin
Age 93, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Courtney LeeAnn Tatham
Age 22, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONs FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
