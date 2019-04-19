Richard Marty Moreland
Age 70, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME 541-672-4435
Dorene Teal
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Theodore E. Leveque
Age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
