Karen E. Fadness
Age 72, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES.541-459-2281
Irmgard Emilie Brendel
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Diane Hardenbrook
Age 69, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Arlene A. Bryson
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.