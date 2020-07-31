Dean Lee Simpson
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Glenn Russell Peden
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
