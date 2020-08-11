Mona Kay Pearson
Age 85, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Nancy Ann Fisher
Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Mark Clifford Johnson
Age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Sharon Ann O’Donnell
Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Georgia Mae Giuliani
Age 73, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Richard “Wayne” Welter
Age 63, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
