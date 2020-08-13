Anna Irene Tilford
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Allen George Becker
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.