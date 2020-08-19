Gail M. Swanson

Age 72, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Larry Gann

Age 77, of Tiller, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

James Kenneth Nilles

Age 78, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

John Howard Thomas

Age 77, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

