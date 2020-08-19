Gail M. Swanson
Age 72, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Larry Gann
Age 77, of Tiller, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
James Kenneth Nilles
Age 78, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
John Howard Thomas
Age 77, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.