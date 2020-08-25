Jacqueline E. Keith
Age 74, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Paul Richardson
Age 78, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Ricky David Brown
Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 8th, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Karen Long
Age 68, of Eureka, California, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Ned Van Cott
Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Helen Taylor
Age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Arthur Clark Matthews
Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Alicia Taylor Rasmussen
Age 27, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Daniel Charles Mantor
Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
