Jacqueline E. Keith

Age 74, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Paul Richardson

Age 78, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Ricky David Brown

Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 8th, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Karen Long

Age 68, of Eureka, California, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Ned Van Cott

Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Helen Taylor

Age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Arthur Clark Matthews

Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Alicia Taylor Rasmussen

Age 27, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Daniel Charles Mantor

Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

