Leah Garcia
Age 75, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away August 18, 2019.
Mae Friesen
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
Vincent Ness
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away August 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 651-673-4455.
Fred Arthur Gregg
Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
