Abigail Kathleen Johnson
Age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Richard Vernon Hemelstrand
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Eunita L. Pixley
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
