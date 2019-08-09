Sherry Kay Meyer-Paroz

Age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Donald R. Myatt Sr.

Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Shane D. Dishner

Age 37, of Coquille, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Ronald Stradtner

Age 87, of Umpqua, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Frances Cowan

Age 80, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August, 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Cynthia Ann Mandero

Age 74, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending.

