Norma Esterlee Holstrom
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Sheryl Rae Winter
Age 66, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Rollyn L. Glassford
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.