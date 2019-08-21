Sharon Ann Davis
Age 68, of Azalea, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Julia Leanne Mills
Age 58, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Leslie Wallace Bovee
Age 75, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Kathryn Marie Ligman
Age 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Winnifred Harris
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 19,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Bradley Laverne Vike
Age 68, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in. Arrangements are pending. SUNSET HILLS FUNERAL HOME IN EUGENE, OR. 541-342-6853
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.