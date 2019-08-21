Sharon Ann Davis

Age 68, of Azalea, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Julia Leanne Mills

Age 58, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Leslie Wallace Bovee

Age 75, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Kathryn Marie Ligman

Age 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Winnifred Harris

Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 19,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Bradley Laverne Vike

Age 68, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in. Arrangements are pending. SUNSET HILLS FUNERAL HOME IN EUGENE, OR. 541-342-6853

