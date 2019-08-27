Rudolf Pfisterer
Age 92, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Bradley Laverne Vike
Age 68, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Eugene. Arrangements are pending. SUNSET HILLS FUNERAL HOME IN EUGENE, OR. 541-342-6853
Linda D. Pence
Age 72, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Danna Pearl VanOsten
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
