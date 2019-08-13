Claud Willie Thompson
Age 83, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Michael Ketchum
Age 68, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Nancy L. Marzola
Age 42, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Lillian “Dorothy” McFarland
Age 88, of Coos Bay, Oregon, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away August 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. COOS BAY CHAPEL. 541-267-3131
H. Annette West
Age 92, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
