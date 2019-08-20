Juanita Marie Nelson
Age 95, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending.
Eleitha L. Sechler
Age 84, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Merris Diane Standley
Age 68, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
LaVerne Frances Sinkey
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Virgil Lee Kennedy, Jr.
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed Saturday, August 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.