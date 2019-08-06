Kevin Oliver
Age 45, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Richard (‘Dick’ or ‘Barney’) Karl Spielman
Age 73, of Hood River, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. ANDERSON TRIBUTE CENTER HOOD RIVER, OREGON.
Barbara Ann Jackson
Age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Ronald A. Shelton
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Natalie Avis (Neal) Perry
Age 56, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
John Allen Metzger
Age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away August 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Anton J. Troxler
Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
