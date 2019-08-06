Kevin Oliver

Age 45, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Richard (‘Dick’ or ‘Barney’) Karl Spielman

Age 73, of Hood River, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. ANDERSON TRIBUTE CENTER HOOD RIVER, OREGON.

Barbara Ann Jackson

Age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Ronald A. Shelton

Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Natalie Avis (Neal) Perry

Age 56, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

John Allen Metzger

Age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away August 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Anton J. Troxler

Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.