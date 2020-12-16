David Vincent Claric

Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Virginia Erickson

Age 85, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

John Mason Spain

Age 85, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Duane Collin Clendenin

Age 52, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Rita Jo (Cox) Sutton

Age 62, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending.

Hattie Robinson

Age 53, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

