David Vincent Claric
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Virginia Erickson
Age 85, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
John Mason Spain
Age 85, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Duane Collin Clendenin
Age 52, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Rita Jo (Cox) Sutton
Age 62, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending.
Hattie Robinson
Age 53, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
