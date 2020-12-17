Leonard S. Gondek
Age 88, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturyday, December 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Ralph W. Simon, Jr.
Age 84, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Theresa A. Miller
Age 71, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
David Myron Thomas
Age 70, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Michael Charles Duke
Age 65, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL.
Lynne Timleck
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
