Leonard S. Gondek

Age 88, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturyday, December 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Ralph W. Simon, Jr.

Age 84, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Theresa A. Miller

Age 71, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

David Myron Thomas

Age 70, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Michael Charles Duke

Age 65, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL.

Lynne Timleck

Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

