James Lamar Gardner

Age 67, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Charles Crabtree

Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, December 19,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Carol Evelyn Gieselman

Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Donald Dean Yann

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

