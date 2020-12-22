James Lamar Gardner
Age 67, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Charles Crabtree
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, December 19,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Carol Evelyn Gieselman
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Donald Dean Yann
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
