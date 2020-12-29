James Petre Gell

Age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Donald Dean Yann

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Frederick Holland

Age 67, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Betty Jane Lockwood

Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on December 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Thomas Carl Sobins

Age 71, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

