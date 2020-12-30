Dan Philpott
Age 77, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
John Scott McVicker
Age 71, of Azalea, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Juanita Lynn-Moser
Age 80, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
