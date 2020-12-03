Carol Rose Pedersen

Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Erma Lomely

Age 68, of Idleyld Park, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Arrangements Pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Margaret Mc Donald Nichols

Age 78, of O'Brien, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. STEPHENS FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-476-7900

Norma Louise Scharf

Age 90, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away December 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

