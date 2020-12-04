Barbara Ann Becker Greenley

Age 93, of, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending.

Elden Davidson

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending.

Barby Gail Chambers

Age 78, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Judy Griffin

Age 76, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

