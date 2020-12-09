Eleanor R. Carpenter
Age 91, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away November 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
John Holstrom
Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
William “Bill” John Krebs
Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending.
Florence Malinda Fiquet
Age 87, of Winston, Oregon passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Billy Jack ‘Bill’ Leming
Age 85, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. . Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.