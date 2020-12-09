Eleanor R. Carpenter

Age 91, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away November 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

John Holstrom

Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

William “Bill” John Krebs

Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending.

Florence Malinda Fiquet

Age 87, of Winston, Oregon passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Billy Jack ‘Bill’ Leming

Age 85, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. . Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

