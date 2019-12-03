Karolyn High

Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Christopher Sherman

Age 39, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Henry Glass

Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Sandra Lee Graf

Age 75, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

