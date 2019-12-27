Mertie Louise Thornton
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Rhonda McLeod
Age 44, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.