Carole Clark
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Gregg Green
Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY 541-679-6983
Rueben Weickum
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, formerly of John Day, Oregon, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
