George Frederick Purcell, Jr.
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
James A. Blankenship
Age 69, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Edd Crabtree, Jr.
Age 48, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
