Herman Ralph Kruger
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Edith Summerfield
Age 79, or Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Wanda I. Sherwood
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.