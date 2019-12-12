Thomas Findlay
Age 85, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Leland David Wust
Age 75, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
James Whittaker
Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
