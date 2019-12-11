Pete Grow

Age 61, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

William Kennon

Age 47, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Barbara Adams

Age 70, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Ruby Techman

Age 88, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUENRAL HOME. 541-672-4435

