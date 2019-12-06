Robert Thomas
Age 64, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
John Uselton
Age 81, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Brittany Clark
Age 31, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Barbara A. Neptune
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
