Robert Fry
Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Doris Isabel Goodman
Age 87, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Phyllis Rae Hiles
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
