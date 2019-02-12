Jean Marie Loeser

Age 87, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

John Madison Wakefield

Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Mark W. Lichtenfeld

Age 65, of Scottsburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending.

Gene Conley Greer

Age 46, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. Taylor’s Family Mortuary. 541-679-6983

Thomas Jay Robinson

Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

