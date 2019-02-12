Jean Marie Loeser
Age 87, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
John Madison Wakefield
Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Mark W. Lichtenfeld
Age 65, of Scottsburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending.
Gene Conley Greer
Age 46, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. Taylor’s Family Mortuary. 541-679-6983
Thomas Jay Robinson
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.