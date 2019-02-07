Owen W. Dykema
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Vernon Allen Roberts
Age 78, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Elmer ‘Lanny’ J. Fenton
Age 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Virginia Lois Dewar
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Clarence Alan Starkey
Age 82, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
