Joyce L. Spann
Age 88, of Coos Bay, formerly of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Marcella Roots
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES.
George L. Davis
Age 75, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
