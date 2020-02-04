Cody Denn
Age 33, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435.
Joshua Shannon Lee Bennett
Age 40, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983.
Gladys Curran
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435.
Mary Dumont
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435.
Donald Charles Somers
Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983.
