Cody Denn

Age 33, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435.

Joshua Shannon Lee Bennett

Age 40, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983.

Gladys Curran

Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435.

Mary Dumont

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435.

Donald Charles Somers

Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.