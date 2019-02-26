Frederic Arthur Cuervo
Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
W. Sue Middleton
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Farrell Lawrence Nowlin, Jr.
Age 90, of Bandon, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Christopher 'Chris' Morin
Age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
