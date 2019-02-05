Victoria Lee Sonnenberg
Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Donald Carlson
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Donald R. Coble
Age 89, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018. Arrangements are pending.
James "Jim" Joseph Osborne
Age 78, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Chris Lee Radford
Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
