Irma Stickney
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Matthew Donald Garrett
Age 46, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Arthur Raymond Phelps
Age 76, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jerry B. Hall
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.