Irma Stickney

Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Matthew Donald Garrett

Age 46, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Arthur Raymond Phelps

Age 76, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Jerry B. Hall

Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

