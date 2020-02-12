Robert K. Barron
Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, formerly of Myrtle Creek, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Patricia June Reece
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Lewis Milton Paulson
Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
