Frank H. Shenefield

Age 89, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Deanna J. Conway

Age 79, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Harold L. Becker

Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Debora Mae Steensland

Age 51, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 4,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Donald Carl Carlson

Age 86, of Roseburg Oregon, passed away Friday, February 1,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Donald Givens Ewing

Age 67, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 30,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Regenia Lee Crowl

Age 61, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 25,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Mildred Dolores Beavers

Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 18,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Robert Francis Devore

Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

