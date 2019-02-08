Frank H. Shenefield
Age 89, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Deanna J. Conway
Age 79, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Harold L. Becker
Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Debora Mae Steensland
Age 51, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 4,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Donald Carl Carlson
Age 86, of Roseburg Oregon, passed away Friday, February 1,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Donald Givens Ewing
Age 67, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 30,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Regenia Lee Crowl
Age 61, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 25,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Mildred Dolores Beavers
Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 18,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Robert Francis Devore
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
